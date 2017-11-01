Officers find person shot, killed near Lancaster intersection

A person was shot and killed in Lancaster, South Carolina Wednesday morning.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:17 a.m. on East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane. Police said they found a person lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, officers say.

Police say the area of East Dunlap Street where the person was found consists of mostly vacant houses. Police say there were no calls of shots being fired in the area prior to officers finding the body.

The victim's name was not released. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you can call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.

