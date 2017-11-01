Man found shot, killed near Lancaster intersection ID'd

A man who was shot and killed in Lancaster Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:17 a.m. on East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane. Police said they found a man, identified as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson, lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Thompson was pronounced dead on scene, officers say.

Police say the area of East Dunlap Street where Thompson was found consists of mostly vacant houses. Police say there were no calls of shots being fired in the area prior to officers finding the man's body.

“It certainly is an obstacle because the house are all vacant through there so it’s not like there was someone close by that would have heard something and called us or seen something,” Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said.

Grant says police have no leads and no witnesses have stepped forward.

“We’ll be back out there knocking on doors later today seeing if we can develop any type of information whatsoever,” Grant said.

This marks the seventh homicide in city limits so far in 2017.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

If you have any information, you can call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.

