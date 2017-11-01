'Construction related incident' shuts down U.S. 74 in Union County

A highway in Union County was closed in both directions for some time Wednesday morning due to a "construction related incident."

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, U.S. 74 was shut down between Faith Church Road and Wesley Chapel Road. Deputies tweeted about the incident just before 5 a.m.

US 74 closed between Faith Church Rd and Wesley Chapel Rd due to construction related incident. Could be 0700 or later before reopened. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) November 1, 2017

The sheriff's office initially said the highway could be closed until 7 a.m. or later. Deputies said the highway reopened just before 6 a.m.

US 74 reopened in both directions. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) November 1, 2017

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Drivers in the area were able to take Old Monroe Road and Secrest Shortcut Road as alternate routes.

No other information has been released.

