Salisbury VA to host Native American appreciation event

The W.G. "Bill" Hefner Salisbury Veterans Administration Medical Center will host a special Native American appreciation event on Thursday to celebrate 2017 Native American Indian Heritage Month.

The event will also honor Rev. Dr. Fleming "Chief Holy Eagle" Otey.

It takes place from noon until 1:00 pm in the Social Room, Building 6, at the Salisbury VA.

There will be numerous Native American artifacts on display.

