AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old abducted

Good morning everyone. This is Christine Sperow giving you a heads up on what's going on where you live. Today is Wednesday, November 1. We're live on air from 4:30-7 a.m. getting you ready to start your day. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

AMBER ALERT: An amber alert is in effect in North Carolina for a missing three year old. Her name is Zy'Rah Holliday. They believe she was abducted by 20-year-old Daquan Thomas. We're watching for more information and hopefully a break in the search to find her. We'll keep you updated on air.

LIVE: Firefighters responded to a chemical leak in Harrisburg. This is happening on Mulberry Road early this morning where officials are monitoring the air quality. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is there watching the progress to clean this up and how residents nearby are impacted.

Is healthcare on your mind? Today you can now enroll for your health care plan for 2018, and there are a lot of changes you need to know about. WBTV's Micah Smith is live this morning talking with information you should weigh before you make your decision about which plan is best for you and your family.

The results are in! Rock Hill has voted in a new mayor for the first time in almost 20 years. We tell you the results of last night's runoff election where the winner came ahead by about 500 votes.

NYC ATTACK: The empire state building in New York is lit up in red, white and blue following a terror attack in New York City that left eight people dead. A dozen others are injured. Now sources tell CBS news that ISIS may have played a role in the attack. We have a live report from the scene in New York City right at 6 a.m. to let you know what has developed overnight while you were sleeping. We're also finding out new details about the victims whose lives were lost.

WEATHER CHANGES: Not nearly as cold when you step outside this morning. It's nice. There are changes to prepare for though as we make our way closer to the weekend. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin will break down what to expect as you step out this morning.

Tune in now!

Christine