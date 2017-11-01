Lincoln County family still hopes missing woman will be found

Brenda Green still holds out hope that her adopted daughter will be found one day.

Toasha Nicole Rice aka “Nickie Green” has been missing since May of 2014. She was 26 years old when she went missing.

Brenda Green, Rice’s adopted mother, sat down with WBTV to discuss her daughter’s disappearance and plead for the public’s help in finding her. She’s hoping someone will come forward with information about Rice’s whereabouts.

She said the last time she heard from her adopted daughter was when Rice had asked for a ride from a friend’s home. However, when Green went to pick Rice up, a man at the residence said Rice had left.

“He said she had left from somebody in a black car and that’s the last we seen or heard of her,” said Green.

Her adopted daughter was subsequently reported missing and detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Rice. They’ve followed up on several tips and leads, but haven’t found her.

“Somebody knows something, nobody don’t just vanish,” said Green.

Hear more from the Green family and officials discussing trending in missing person cases Thursday on WBTV News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.