NY truck killer

The 29-year-old accused of mowing down and killing 8 pedestrians and cyclists in lower Manhattan is out of surgery tonight. Sayfullo Saipov is from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan and came to the US in 2010. He was shot in the abdomen by a NYPD officer after driving his rental truck down a bike path and crashing into a school bus. CNN reports a note found in his truck claimed the attack in the name of ISIS.

A Union County teacher of more than 30 years is out of the classroom and behind bars. Larry Robinson is accused of sexual conduct with a student. The 64-year old had been teaching there since the early 1980’s. Our reporter Amanda Foster is talking to parents and students who say they are shocked and saddened by the news.

Victory tonight for John Gettys over William “Bump” Roddey in the runoff race for mayor of Rock Hill. Gettys will replace Doug Echols who served as mayor for 12 years.

In Japan tonight, police discovered nine dismembered bodies in a man’s apartment. A 27-year old man has been charged.

