NY truck killer

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
The 29-year-old accused of mowing down and killing 8 pedestrians and cyclists in lower Manhattan is out of surgery tonight. Sayfullo Saipov is from the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan and came to the US in 2010. He was shot in the abdomen by a NYPD officer after driving his rental truck down a bike path and crashing into a school bus. CNN reports a note found in his truck claimed the attack in the name of ISIS.
A Union County teacher of more than 30 years is out of the classroom and behind bars. Larry Robinson is accused of sexual conduct with a student. The 64-year old had been teaching there since the early 1980’s. Our reporter Amanda Foster is talking to parents and students who say they are shocked and saddened by the news.
Victory tonight for John Gettys over William “Bump” Roddey in the runoff race for mayor of Rock Hill. Gettys will replace Doug Echols who served as mayor for 12 years.
In Japan tonight, police discovered nine dismembered bodies in a man’s apartment. A 27-year old man has been charged.
Toasha Nicole Rice aka “Nickie Green” has been missing since May of 2014. She was 26 years old when she went missing.More >>
Before passing out candy Halloween night, voters in Rock Hill hit the polls to choose their next Mayor, for the second time this year. Two weeks ago the general election resulted in a runoff for the Mayor’s race. William “Bump” Roddey took in the most votes with 45.13 percent, while John Gettys came just slightly behind him with 44.74 percent of the vote. However, with Duane Christopher also running, the candidates needed 50 percent plus ...More >>
For the 11th straight year, dozens of registered sex offenders gathered inside of the Gaston County Courthouse Tuesday night. The gathering is mandated by Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger.More >>
All week long, Livingstone College is hosting events to commemorate 125 Years of Black College Football.More >>
Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith, both candidates in Charlotte's mayoral race, have purchased TV ads, but they're not the only ones spending cash with local media.More >>
