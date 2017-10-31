Man just released from prison now back behind bars - | WBTV Charlotte

Man just released from prison now back behind bars

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was recently released from federal prison is now back behind bars after an investigation by the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Detectives conducted a two month undercover operation during March and April of 2017.  During this operation, John Christopher Hyde, Jr., became a suspect in a crack cocaine distribution operation. 

During the course of the investigation detectives learned that Hyde had recently been released from federal prison and was on federal probation for a firearms crime. 

At the conclusion of this operation Hyde was taken into custody on May 2 and indicted in the Middle District of North Carolina for cocaine distribution and probation violation. 

Hyde received an active sentence of 54 months.

