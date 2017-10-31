2 HBCU presidents to commemorate 125 Years of black college football this Saturday

All week long, Livingstone College is hosting events to commemorate 125 Years of Black College Football. Saturday, the Blue Bears will take on the Golden Bulls. Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., the president of Livingstone College and Dr. Ronald Carter, the President of Johnson C. Smith University stopped by WBTV News on Bounce with Brigida Mack and Delano Little to talk about the friendly rivalry.

The historic Commemorative Classic between the Golden Bulls and Blue Bears will take place this Saturday. It's at Livingstone's Alumni Memorial Football Stadium. The game starts at 1 p.m. Tickets for general admission is $15.