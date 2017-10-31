Some Gastonia residents upset over cloudy water

Some folks in a Gastonia neighborhood have concerns about their water. Those living in the Wild Wing subdivision say they don't feel like it's safe to drink or bathe with the water that comes straight from their faucets.

It's crystal clear that some folks who live in the West Wing part of Gastonia are not happy with their water situation.

"It's frustrating because you just don't know what to do," says Terry Whisenant who is concerned about the quality of his water.

To them, what's not crystal clear, other than the water, is the reason behind the cloudy water.

Those who have lived here for years says the quality and clearness of their water have always been in question. Aqua North Carolina sent an email statement explaining the company recently went through filter malfunctions causing air to make the water appear cloudy but that it's safe to drink and use. The statement also mentioned that they fixed the problem.

Residents want more answers because they say the water coming from their faucets ruins clothes when washing, irritates their skin and tastes terrible.

"You're making us pay a bill for water, you don't have problem taking our money, but nothing is being done," says Whisenant.

Aqua North Carolina has issued an apology for the recent malfunctions the company has faced, but residents say they just want a better grade of water overall.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.