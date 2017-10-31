Fire at Chili's in north Charlotte, no injuries reported

A fire was reported at Chili's in north Charlotte Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the fire started around 5 p.m. at 8325 Northlake Commons Blvd.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Charlotte Fire Department say the fire was contained to the ceiling area of the restaurant.

No further information has been released about the cause of the fire.

