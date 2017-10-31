Voters hit the polls for Rock Hill Mayoral Runoff

John Gettys and William "Bump" Roddey were trick or treating for votes in this Halloween runoff.

The unofficial results show John Gettys as the winner. Gettys earned 6,064 votes, accounting for 52 percent of the vote. Roddey earned 5,515 votes, accounting for 48 percent of the vote.

WBTV was at watch parties for both candidates as the results came in. Roddey said he was proud of the hard fought campaign he ran and that it would not be the last time we would see his name on a mayoral ballot.

He also said he would continue to hold city officials accountable for various issues, including city finances.

"I think the city still has its challenges regardless of whether its going to be me in office or John Gettys. We’re still going to keep pressing to make sure the city does right by their finances, we going to make sure the city does right by improving our neighborhood safety and our neighborhood parks," Roddey said.

Gettys thanked his supporters from his law offices in downtown Rock Hill. He said he was anxious to take office and tackle issues he discussed in his campaign, like improving childhood literacy.

"We’re going to talk about literacy, I was not kidding. This is what we are going after in this community, literacy. And we’re also going to talk about living wage. Having good strong discussions. Anybody who knows me, knows I’m not afraid to talk about anything," Gettys said.

Gettys will take office in January.

There were 11,607 votes cast in the runoff, a 24 percent voter turnout.

In the Ward 5 council runoff, Nikita Jackson beat out Ann Williamson with 65 percent of the vote.

Two weeks ago the general election resulted in a runoff for the mayoral race. Roddey took in the most votes with 45.13 percent, while Gettys came just slightly behind him with 44.74 percent of the vote.

However, with Duane Christopher also running, the candidates needed 50 percent plus one vote to win. Since no one gained that majority, a runoff was schedule for Oct. 31.



Gettys is currently chair of the Sports Commission in Rock Hill. He also served two terms on Rock Hill’s City Council. While Roddey is a York County council member.



Throughout the election season, Roddey and Gettys have argued over the city’s financial situation. Roddey has publicly claimed the city’s finances are a disarray, contrary to what the sitting mayor has said.



Mayor Doug Echols endorsed John Gettys to fill his roll. Echols has served as mayor for the last 20 years. He decided to not rerun for office.

Meanwhile, Duane Christopher who lost in the general election with just 10 percent of the vote, endorsed his former competitor Roddey.

Unofficial results are posted to the York County Election Board office at: https://www.yorkcountygov.com/244/Voter-Registration-Elections.

