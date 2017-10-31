Thousands expected at 'Light the Night' walk benefiting blood cancer research

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Charlotte will celebrate its 2017 "Light The Night" event on Saturday, November 4, at Romare Bearden Park.

Light The Night is part of a series of fundraisers benefiting LLS and their funding of research to find cures for blood cancer cures. Charlotte's Light The Night event will feature 2017 Honored Hero Leslie Cordero, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

Leslie will share her story during the opening ceremony, which will be emceed by WBTV Anchor Maureen O'Boyle.

For the first time ever, this year's Light The Night will encompass a new event day experience including:

Remembrance Pavilion, for those who have lost family, friends, and co-workers to come together to celebrate their memory and leave tributes to their loved ones

Survivor Circle, where survivors celebrate by taking part in an inspiring survivor ceremony where they raise their white lanterns in unison as the white beam of hope reaches up to the sky, illuminating the darkness

Fireworks, a spectacular display will light up the dark sky in celebration and support of survivors and the strides LLS is making to find cures.

A Super Hero Patient & Survivor Toast hosted by Bank of America and including representatives Dr. Jon Gerber (Levine Cancer Institute), Dr. Ophelia Gannon-Brown (Novant Health) and Charles Bowman (Charlotte Market President, Bank of America). Patients and survivors of all forms of cancer are given hero capes and celebrated with an apple cider toast.

Walk participants carry illuminated lanterns-white in honor of survivors and the power of research, red in support of patients and finding cures, and gold in remembrance of those who have been lost.

The event will take place on Saturday from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The schedule for the event is:

4:30 p.m. - Festivities begin

6 p.m. - Super Hero Toast at Bank of America Hero Tent

6:45 p.m. - Opening Ceremony/Program to begin

7 p.m. - 1.3 Mile Walk

Post Walk- Fireworks

To RSVP, you can email Helena.Scottf@lls.org or call 704- 705-1817. For more information about the event, click here.