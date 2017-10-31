NICU Babies in Gaston County, dressed for Halloween

Toasha Nicole Rice aka “Nickie Green” has been missing since May of 2014. She was 26 years old when she went missing.More >>
Before passing out candy Halloween night, voters in Rock Hill hit the polls to choose their next Mayor, for the second time this year. Two weeks ago the general election resulted in a runoff for the Mayor’s race. William “Bump” Roddey took in the most votes with 45.13 percent, while John Gettys came just slightly behind him with 44.74 percent of the vote. However, with Duane Christopher also running, the candidates needed 50 percent plus ...More >>
For the 11th straight year, dozens of registered sex offenders gathered inside of the Gaston County Courthouse Tuesday night. The gathering is mandated by Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger.More >>
All week long, Livingstone College is hosting events to commemorate 125 Years of Black College Football.More >>
Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith, both candidates in Charlotte's mayoral race, have purchased TV ads, but they're not the only ones spending cash with local media.More >>
