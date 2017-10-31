NICU Babies in Gaston County, dressed for Halloween

This morning, a nurse at CaroMont Health Regional Medical Center in Gastonia dressed up five NICU babies in celebration of their first Halloween. She made the costumes.



The hospital just sent these photos. They say the babies can keep their handmade capes, masks and headbands. Melissa Jordan is the name of the nurse who dreamed this up.



If this sounds familiar, Kristen Hampton WBTV Good News recently did a story like this from a hospital in Hickory. (See that here on wbtv.com >> http://bit.ly/2zUU7KQ).



Hope the idea continues to spread a little bit of love for families spending tons of time in a difficult place. These pictures are adorable.



Enjoy...

-Molly