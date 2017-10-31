Will taxes go up because of CMS' $922 million bond referendum?

Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing man.More >>
The deadly crash occurred on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. in the 700 block of West Sugar Creek Road.More >>
The annual Jimmy Murphey Christmas meal distribution will be held on Saturday, December 23, and volunteers and donations are needed.More >>
Ric Flair’s first wife flatly says this about her famous ex in a new documentary, premiering Nov. 7: “Don’t trust him.”More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 57-year-old Milton Reid Moore allegedly ran into the roadway in the 3800 block of Billy Graham Parkway at the intersection of Morris Field Drive around 3:46 a.m. and was struck by the driver of a Dodge Charger.More >>
