Police trying to ID man who robbed Charlotte business with box cutter

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a business in east Charlotte with a box cutter.

The robbery happened around 2:13 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on the 2800 block of Eastway Drive. Employees told police the man came in with the box cutter and robbed them before running away on foot.

The robber is described as a black male, 5’8” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants, and red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

