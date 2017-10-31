Man stopped at Charlotte-Douglas trying to bring loaded handgun on plane

A man was stopped Tuesday as he tried to bring a loaded gun onto a plane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. at Checkpoint A. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said the man had a loaded .380 handgun in his carry-on bag.

The gun was found when the bag went through the X-ray machine on the conveyor belt at the checkpoint.

This marks the 51st firearm found at checkpoints at Charlotte-Douglas this year, compared to 54 found in 2016.

TSA officials released a statement about traveling with firearms.

There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA.gov. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

The man's name has not been released. It is not clear if he is facing any charges.

