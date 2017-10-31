Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Drivers were warned to use caution after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Huntersville Tuesday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Old Statesville Road at Wilmington Street. Firefighters said a car collided with a bicyclist but did not give further information.

Motorists were urged to use caution in the area.

There is no word on injuries and no names have been released.

