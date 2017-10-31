Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Huntersville

Drivers were warned to use caution after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Huntersville Tuesday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Old Statesville Road at Wilmington Street. Firefighters said a car collided with a bicyclist but did not give further information.

Motorists were urged to use caution in the area.

Station 1 responding to car vs bicyclist, Old Statesville Rd at Wilmington St, Use caution in the area, YIELD to responding units #MoveOver — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 31, 2017

There is no word on injuries and no names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.