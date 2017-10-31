South Rowan HS evacuated after HVAC unit malfunctions, causes heavy smoke

A high school in Rowan County was evacuated for some time Tuesday after teachers and students reported seeing smoke come from the ceiling.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at South Rowan High School on Patterson Street. Firefighters say the smoke was caused by a motor in a HVAC unit that had malfunctioned. Even though there was heavy smoke, there was no sign of any fire conditions, according to firefighters.

Crews said the school was safely evacuated. Students and faculty have been allowed to re-enter the school.

The Landis Fire Department, China Grove Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department and Atwell Fire Department responded to the incident.

No one was hurt.

