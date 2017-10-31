Krispy Kreme will establish ‘a presence’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - Krispy Kreme is coming to Charlotte.

Of course, the Winston-Salem-based doughnut-maker already has eight stores throughout the Charlotte region, according to its website. But the company will also be establishing a corporate presence here, too.

Spokeswoman Sarah Roof Garling said in an email to the Observer that the company will maintain its global headquarters in Winston-Salem, “as we deeply value our heritage and attachment to this area.”

“As we seek to best position the business and our team for long-term success, we will also expand our presence to new cities. For example, our President of International is currently located in London, and we have plans to establish a presence in the Charlotte area,” Garling said.

It is unclear where the new office will be in Charlotte, and how many local employees privately held Krispy Kreme will hire. Garling declined to comment further.

The company sold itself last year for $1.35 billion to JAB Beech, a Luxembourg-based investment firm that also owns Keurig Green Mountain, Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Caribou Coffee.

Krispy Kreme, founded in 1937, already has Charlotte ties. Jim Morgan, former chairman and CEO of Wachovia Securities and Krispy Kreme’s CEO from 2008 to 2014, lives in Charlotte. He has been on the doughnut company’s board since 2000, and was also appointed to the board of Mooresville-based Lowe’s in 2015.