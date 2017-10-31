Deputies in Iredell seeking man who vandalized church twice within a few days

Deputies in Iredell County are hoping surveillance pictures will lead to an arrest in the case of a man who has vandalized a church on two separate occasions.

According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, the incidents happened at Fallstown Baptist Church on September 25 and October 22. The church is at 242 State Park Road.

Video from the first incident showed the suspect taking a wreath the front door, slam it to the ground and throw it at the church several times. The suspect was wearing shorts and appeared to be shirtless and barefoot.

In the incident from October 22, the man pulled up landscaping timbers from a flower bed. He also broke the windshield on a church van and threw wood against the church door several times.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3180 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

