81-year-old Hickory man found safe after Silver Alert issued

An 81-year-old Hickory man who suffers from dementia was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued for him Tuesday morning.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Deward Charles Gray, known as "DC," was last seen in the 100 block of 39th Avenue CT NW in Hickory on Monday. Police say Gray may have walked to the 3900 block of 127 North and North Center Street.

Hickory police Gray was found safely Tuesday morning after a Silver Alert was issued.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.