Crash involving CATS bus blocks lane near Plaza Midwood neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a Charlotte Area Transportation (CATS) bus crashed near Plaza Midwood Tuesday morning. 

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Central Avenue in east Charlotte. It appeared the wreck involved a CATS bus and a second vehicle. 

One lane is currently blocked. Officials have not said when the lane will be reopened. 

