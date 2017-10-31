Crash involving CATS bus blocks lane near Plaza Midwood neighborhood

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a Charlotte Area Transportation (CATS) bus crashed near Plaza Midwood Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Central Avenue in east Charlotte. It appeared the wreck involved a CATS bus and a second vehicle.

One lane is currently blocked. Officials have not said when the lane will be reopened.

