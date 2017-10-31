Harvesting for Hope fundraiser this Saturday

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation: Welcome the fall season and give back to your community at Patterson Farm at the first annual Harvesting Hope fundraiser. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This fundraiser will benefit Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care, which is supported by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation.

This event is the first of its kind and will feature attractions for the entire family to enjoy. Children can take part in the Curious George™ Corn Maize, Pappaw Carl’s Playground, face painting, the pumpkin patch, the snack shack, a cow barrel train ride, tire mountain, a tunnel slide, sand pit, hula hoop horses, farm-to-table play, cow roping, pumpkin bowling, food trucks and lots more.

Guests will be entertained with live music by Darrell Harwood, a successful country music artist, who loves giving back to the community through music.

Harvesting Hope at Patterson Farm is in honor and memory of Ralph W. Ketner, given by his children, Robert and Linda.

This fundraiser will aid Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care in continuing its mission of providing warm, loving and compassionate care. With the community’s help, Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care can continue to provide the resources necessary to maintain the highest level of care so that patients can live out their last days with dignity; free of suffering and at peace.

Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care includes so many things that Medicare fees and other insurer reimbursements just don’t pay for. The hospice will not succeed without the help of the Rowan community. With your help we can deliver the resources necessary to maintain the highest level of care so that patients finish their days with dignity, free of suffering, and, at peace.

Donations will also help provide patient services to those unable to pay, family bereavement services and support programs, and advanced care planning.

In 2016, Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care:

•Served 1,247 patients and families

•Cared for 459 patients in the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House

•Assigned volunteers 7,421 hours of quality time with patients and families

•Made 60,676 nurse home visits

•Visited palliative care patients

Tickets range from $10-$12 and can be purchased here. Patterson Farm is located at 10390 Caldwell Road in Mount. Ulla, NC, 28125.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit supportnovanthealth.org/harvesthope or call 704-210-6880.