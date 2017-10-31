Expect warmer temps for trick-or-treating, 'perfect' Halloween weather

Dry Halloween Forecast

November Warming Trend

Weekend Sprinkles?

After dipping below freezing for the first time this season on Monday morning, you won't have to wait long for our next warming trend as it gets underway Tuesday. Highs on Monday barely squeaked above the 50s, but afternoon readings for Tuesday will be closer to 70 degrees.

All of that adds up to perfect weather for Halloween evening with temperatures ranging in the mid 60s during the early evening and going to the mid to upper 50s for those stragglers still out around 9 p.m.

By Wednesday, highs are back to the low 70s. We should warm to the mid 70s on Thursday and push 80 across the Piedmont on Friday.

Looking ahead, a back-door cool front will approach the region late in the workweek and early into the weekend which will likely throw more clouds our way Saturday. We can expect cooler temperatures in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. As for rain, our chances remain low for the rest of workweek but there's a 20-30 percent chance over the weekend.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

