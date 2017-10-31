Deadly Wreck In West Charlotte

Good morning! It’s Halloween Day…Tuesday, 31 October 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning. We’re working on a lot of stories to bring you on this morning’s newscast…hope you can join us from 4:30 – 7 AM for the area’s best, most complete, factual and accurate newscast.
There’s been a deadly overnight wreck in west Charlotte. We’re working right now to get more details and we’ll bring you more information about what happened.
We have a warning for you about buying things online and then meeting up with strangers to complete the purchase.
Voters in Rock Hill will head to the polls today to elect a new mayor. This special runoff election coming after neither candidate secured a majority of the vote earlier this month.
The general election is just a week away. We’ll tell you about a coordinated effort by churches and the Black Political Caucus to get the vote out early.
A man has been charged with murdering his wife after her body was found in her house in Lancaster. We have an update to the story.
We’ll tell you about a rash of crimes directed at the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
It is Halloween! Our Micah Smith will be LIVE to tell you about some important safety information.
I’ll also have a follow-up to my story on the new security enhanced credit cards.
Kristen Miranda will also have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.
Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking the weather for you…he’ll let you know exactly what to expect when you head out to trick-or-treat tonight.
Plus, Chris Larson is keeping an eye on the roadways and will let you know of any issues that may slow down your morning commute.
All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV for Charlotte’s best morning newscast.
You never know who will answer the door when your kids knock for treat or trick. Which is why a Mecklenburg County sheriff says his office is verifying that convicted sex offenders are living where they say they are.More >>
You never know who will answer the door when your kids knock for treat or trick. Which is why a Mecklenburg County sheriff says his office is verifying that convicted sex offenders are living where they say they are.More >>
Billions of dollars were made last year, thanks to you and me, shopping for outfits on the web. Many people are baited into a purchase through their own social media feeds, where not all companies are made equal.More >>
Billions of dollars were made last year, thanks to you and me, shopping for outfits on the web. Many people are baited into a purchase through their own social media feeds, where not all companies are made equal.More >>
And, while financial experts say yo-yo debt impacts all ages, a recent survey shows nearly a third of millennials have maxed out a credit card.More >>
And, while financial experts say yo-yo debt impacts all ages, a recent survey shows nearly a third of millennials have maxed out a credit card.More >>
Larry Robinson, 64, is charged with five counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student and five counts of felony sexual conduct with a student.More >>
Larry Robinson, 64, is charged with five counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student and five counts of felony sexual conduct with a student.More >>
The robbery happened around 2:13 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on the 2800 block of Eastway Drive.More >>
The robbery happened around 2:13 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on the 2800 block of Eastway Drive.More >>