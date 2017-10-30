Third correctional officer dies after NC prison inmate escape attempt

A third correctional officer has died after injuries suffered during an east North Carolina prison inmate escape attempt.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety released a statement announcing her passing:

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon passed away Monday evening at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during an inmate escape attempt Oct. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. “Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.” Shannon, 49, began her Department of Public Safety career at Pasquotank CI in Oct. 21, 2013 as a correctional officer. Shannon is the third person to pass away from injuries suffered on Oct. 12. Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died from injuries from the incident. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. The prison continues to be on lockdown. Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team from other state prison facilities continue to assist the local prison staff.

Veronica Darden, Justin Smith and Wendy Shannon died after inmates set a fire in a portion of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in northeastern North Carolina in early October. Darden and Smith died in the immediate after math of the fire.

In April, Sergeant Meggan Callahan, a corrections officer at the Bertie Correctional Institution, was killed by an inmate who, an autopsy says, scalded her with boiling water and beat her to death with a fire hydrant.

A total of four North Carolina corrections officers have died on duty in 2017 and prison employees say they fear another major incident could happen at another state prison at any time.

A report released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2016 showed 845 inmates were charged with assaulting a corrections officer. That averages out to more than two assaults a day.

