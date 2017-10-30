Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in west Charlotte deadly crash

A woman is facing several charges in a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened in west Charlotte Monday night.

The wreck occurred in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street around 9:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as 44-year-old Kianna Yanee Cockfield, was heading northwest on Freedom Drive from Morehead Street and traveling towards Interstate 85 at a high rate of speed.

Police say as Cockfield drove towards Alleghany Street, her truck struck 30-year-old Jason Edward Black who was driving a Suzuki SX4. Black was trying to make a U-turn on Freedom Drive to head towards I-85 when he was reportedly hit by Cockfield, police say.

Officers say Cockfield then allegedly drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. CMPD said the crash caused the pole to split and brought down power lines. Police say Cockfield's vehicle continued "out of control" before stopping in the outbound lanes of Freedom Drive.

Black was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he later died, according to police.

Cockfield was charged with involuntary manslaughter, careless and reckless driving and speeding.

The intersection was shut down for some time due to the crash but has since reopened. Crews were on scene trying to replace a utility pole.

Cockfield is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.