Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
One of Charlotte’s fire stations was shot up and firefighter’s cars were broken into. We’re investigating this attack on the men and women who protect the public.
A U.S. Navy Sailor and his pregnant wife from Indian Trail were shot while going to purchase a cellphone. When they got to the meet-up spot, a group of men surrounded their car and started shooting. Both husband and wife are seriously hurt. Reporter Alex Giles is telling their harrowing story at 11:00.
Porch pirates hit a Charlotte woman’s front door, stealing a package she ordered online. This is nothing new, but the video from her surveillance camera is telling. You’ll hear ways to counter these thieves before the holiday season.
The city of Greenville, NC is facing a lawsuit from a man who claims yellow lights at intersections are too short allowing red light cameras to catch drivers who try to beat the lights. The outcome of the lawsuit could potentially affect all North Carolina drivers.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
You never know who will answer the door when your kids knock for treat or trick. Which is why a Mecklenburg County sheriff says his office is verifying that convicted sex offenders are living where they say they are.More >>
Billions of dollars were made last year, thanks to you and me, shopping for outfits on the web. Many people are baited into a purchase through their own social media feeds, where not all companies are made equal.More >>
And, while financial experts say yo-yo debt impacts all ages, a recent survey shows nearly a third of millennials have maxed out a credit card.More >>
Larry Robinson, 64, is charged with five counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student and five counts of felony sexual conduct with a student.More >>
The robbery happened around 2:13 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on the 2800 block of Eastway Drive.More >>
