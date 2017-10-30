Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

One of Charlotte’s fire stations was shot up and firefighter’s cars were broken into. We’re investigating this attack on the men and women who protect the public.

A U.S. Navy Sailor and his pregnant wife from Indian Trail were shot while going to purchase a cellphone. When they got to the meet-up spot, a group of men surrounded their car and started shooting. Both husband and wife are seriously hurt. Reporter Alex Giles is telling their harrowing story at 11:00.

Porch pirates hit a Charlotte woman’s front door, stealing a package she ordered online. This is nothing new, but the video from her surveillance camera is telling. You’ll hear ways to counter these thieves before the holiday season.

The city of Greenville, NC is facing a lawsuit from a man who claims yellow lights at intersections are too short allowing red light cameras to catch drivers who try to beat the lights. The outcome of the lawsuit could potentially affect all North Carolina drivers.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!