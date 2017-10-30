2 Navy SEAL members under investigation in death of Ft. Bragg-based soldier

Two members of SEAL Team 6 are “being looked at” in the death in Mali of a Fort Bragg-based Army Green Beret, CBS News confirms.

In June, Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, 34, was found dead in his embassy housing in Bamako, The New York Times reports. His superiors immediately suspected foul play.

An autopsy ruled Melgar’s death a homicide. The two SEALS under suspicion were involved in an altercation with him, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

Melgar joined the Army in 2012 and was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, which is based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the Times reported.

Melgar had been deployed twice to Afghanistan, KCBD reported.

No one has been charged in Melgar’s death, and the Times reports that the military medical examiner said his death was caused by strangulation. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command investigated the case for months before handing it off to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The agency took over the case on Sept. 25, CBS News’ Len Tepper confirms.

After the incident, the two unidentified SEALs were flown out of Mali and placed on administrative leave, the Times reports. Melgar and several other Special Operations forces were assigned to the West African nation to help with training and counterterrorism missions, the newspaper adds.