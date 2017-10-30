ACC FOOTBALL: ACC Announces Football Players of the Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, October 30, 2017

Atlantic Coast Conference Announces Football Players of the Week

Wake Forest’s Wolford, Dortch claim a combined three honors following win over Louisville

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in week nine of the 2017 season.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

OFFENSIVE BACK – John Wolford, Wake Forest, Sr., QB, 6-1, 200, Jacksonville, Fla.

Wolford tied the Wake Forest school record by throwing for five touchdowns and set a school record by being responsible for six scores in the Demon Deacons’ 42-32 win over Louisville. Wolford completed 28 of 34 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns. His scores came on passes of 32, 4, 25, 52 and 44 yards. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run. Wolford was 19 of-23 for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. In the second half, he completed nine of 11 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

OFFENSIVE LINE – Mitch Hyatt, Clemson, Jr., OT, 6-5, 295, Suwanee, Ga.

Hyatt graded a team-best and season-best 93 percent for 63 plays and had a season-high tying five knockdown blocks in Clemson’s 24-10 win over Georgia Tech. Hyatt did not give up a sack, and the five knockdown blocks tied for the most by a Clemson offensive lineman this year. Hyatt was a big reason Clemson ran 78 plays and had 428 yards of total offense – 221 rushing and 207 passing.

RECEIVER/ROOKIE – Greg Dortch, Wake Forest, R-Fr., WR, 5-9, 165, Richmond, Va.

Dortch was voted ACC Receiver of the Week and Rookie of the Week after he caught 10 passes for 167 yards and a school-record four touchdowns in Wake Forest’s 42-32 win over Louisville. Dortch had touchdowns receptions of 32, 4, 25 and 52 yards. His 167 receiving yards marked a career high, and he finished the game with 216 all-purpose yards. Dortch, who suffered a season-ending injury during the game, is one of only three players nationally to have caught four touchdown passes in a game this season. He is the national leader among freshmen in touchdown receptions, receiving yards and receiving yards per game as well as all-purpose yards.

DEFENSIVE LINE – RJ McIntosh, Miami, Jr., DT, 6-4, 293, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

McIntosh tied for the team lead and posted a career mark with 11 total tackles as Miami pushed its winning streak to 12 games with a 24-19 victory at North Carolina. McIntosh, who has started every game on the interior of the defensive line for the past two seasons, added one tackle for loss and one pass-breakup in the win. McIntosh ranks second among players on the defensive line with 28 total tackles this year. He has registered five tackles for loss, and his six passes broken up rank second on the team.

LINEBACKER – Ty Schwab, Boston College, Sr., WLB, 6-0, 230, Merritt Island, Fla.

Schwab, a Florida native, led a dominant Boston College defense in its 35-3 win over Florida State last Friday night. Schwab finished with a career-best 12 tackles, including a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss, and also recorded his second career interception in his 44th career game for the Eagles. Schwab helped Boston College limit the Seminoles to their lowest point total since 2008 and to 213 yards of total offense.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech, Jr., S, 6-2, 215, Danville, Va.

Edmunds recorded eight tackles, a quarterback hurry and an interception in Virginia Tech’s 24-3 win over Duke. Edmunds’ eight tackles were the second-most on the team behind his brother, Tremaine (a starting linebacker). Following Virginia Tech’s first scoring drive of the game, Edmunds intercepted a pass and returned it 15 yards on the first play of Duke’s ensuing possession. Edmunds also contributed on special teams, downing a punt at the Blue Devils’ 2-yard line.

SPECIALIST – Quadree Henderson, Pitt, Sr., KR, 5-8, 190, Wilmington, Del.

Henderson again showcased his explosive ability as a return specialist with a 75-yard punt return touchdown against Virginia. Eluding numerous defenders on the way down the right sideline, his touchdown gave Pitt a commanding 21-0 lead in the second quarter, ultimately pushing the Panthers past the visiting Cavaliers, 31-14. It was the third punt return touchdown of Henderson’s career (second of 2017) and his seventh kick return touchdown overall (he also has four career kickoff return touchdowns). Henderson is only one kick return touchdown shy of the career national mark of eight held by nine different players, including Clemson’s C.J. Spiller (one punt and seven kickoffs from 2006-09).