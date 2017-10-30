More road closures coming to I-85 this week in Cabarrus

As work continues on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County, crews will continue setting girders for the railroad bridge over the highway just south of U.S. 29/601. This work will affect both directions of I-85 with lane reductions or an offsite detour.

Tonight, the contractor will close I-85 North between Exits 55 and 58, along with one lane on I-85 South between U.S. 29/601 and the Winecoff School Road overpass. The southbound lane closure will start at 9 p.m. and the northbound closure will start at midnight. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. Weather permitting, the closures will take place at the same time on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.

While I-85 North is closed, traffic will be detoured to Exit 55 (N.C. 73), turning right to follow to U.S. 29/601, then turning left to return to I-85 North.

Crews will have another lane closure in place on I-85 South between Exits 63 and 60 on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to relocate barrier wall.

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

