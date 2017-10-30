CONCORD VS A.L. BROWN: Big Game Selected to the Great American Rivalry Series

Concord vs. A.L. Brown Selected to 2017 Great American Rivalry Series Schedule

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017



KANNAPOLIS, N.C.– The Great American Rivalry Series is proud to announce it will feature Friday’s game between the Concord Spiders and the A.L. Brown Wonders in the Series’ 12th weekend of games for 2017.

The Spiders and Wonders have faced off against each other since 1924 in the “Battle for the Bell.” Concord leads the overall series 42-40-4, but A.L. Brown took last season’s matchup 31-19.

Now in its 14th year, the Great American Rivalry Series has selected an exclusive collection of top-notch rivalries across the country, covering 40 states and over 100 cities throughout the country. Wrapped in tradition, these annual battles excite entire communities, while celebrating the schools, their teams, and their fans. We Know Friday Nights™.

Series founder Rick Ford notes that, “With all the traditions of these games including bonfires, pep rallies, and parades, high school football has brought communities together to watch their teams compete in these classic battles for more than one hundred years.”

The winning team earns year-long bragging rights and will take home the Great American Rivalry Series Champions trophy, presented by the Marines. The game’s Most Valuable Player will be recognized as part of the Series and an alumnus from each school will be inducted into the 14th class of the Great American Rivalry Series Hall of Fame.

More information is available at GreatAmericanRivalry.com or through the Series’ Twitter (@AmericanRivalry), Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts. Previews and past results will be posted throughout the season with details of the teams and the history of the rivalries, and after the game. Fans can relive the excitement with photo galleries and game recaps.