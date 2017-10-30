Hickory Police seeking armed robber

A man hiding his face with a red bandana and holding a handgun robbed the Jack B quick convenience store on Old Lenoir Road Sunday night.

It happened about 8 p.m. when the clerk was alone. A friend of the clerk says she heard the click as the semi automatic handgun was cocked and then says the robber told the clerk “I don’t want to hurt you but I will if I have to.”

The robber demanded money, left the store and was last seen on foot.

Hickory Police have released several surveillance photos of the robber. Police describe him as a light skinned black male approximately 5’5’’ - 5’8’’ with short curly hair about 17-24 years old.

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in the robbery but authorities do fear that he could strike again.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Hickory Police Department.

