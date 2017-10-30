Man robs family during dinner, Lincoln Co. police searching for robber

Sheriffs are searching for a man after an armed robbery Saturday night in Lincoln County.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for a man who robbed a family Saturday night on Loop Road around 7 p.m.

A family was eating dinner when someone kicked in the front door of the home brandishing a handgun, deputies say.

Sheriffs say the robber grabbed the men's wallets and fled the scene after ordering the men in the house to place their wallets on the kitchen table.

The robber escaped with more than $1,400 and personal papers.

The victim said he noticed that the right front tire of the robber's truck had been shot and was flat. According to deputies, two shell casings were found near the truck.

Lincoln County Sheriffs are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

