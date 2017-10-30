Chemours to cease releasing fluorinated compounds into Cape Fear River

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chemours will no longer release fluorinated compounds into the Cape Fear River, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said Monday.

NCDEQ released a Environmental Protection Agency report that details analysis of wastewater from manufacturing areas within the Fayetteville Works facility on Sept. 18.

The EPA report found that wastewater collected inside the Fayetteville Works facility’s manufacturing areas showed concentrations of GenX that ranged from 265 parts per trillion to 8,860 parts per trillion. Concentrations of Nafion byproduct 1 ranged from not being detected to 30,300 parts per trillion. For Nafion byproduct 2, the estimated concentrations ranged from 7,400 parts per trillion to 34,800 parts per trillion.

Those findings led NCDEQ to order Chemours to capture industrial process waste water from the manufacturing areas so it can be transported out of state and incinerated.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect peoples’ drinking water,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. “Based on what we learned from these test results, we required the company to stop discharging chemicals of concern identified in the facility. This is another step in our ongoing work to stop possible contaminants at their source.”

Monday’s report showed GenX, the two Nafion byproducts and three other fluorinated compounds were present in the samples collected.

