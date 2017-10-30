At least one person seriously injured in crash on I-77

At least one person was seriously injured in a car crash on I-77 in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at I-77 southbound near Morehead Street, which is Exit 10, around 3:30 p.m.

Medic said one patient was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries. The patient's name and condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

