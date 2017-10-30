Police: Man doused himself in gasoline during traffic stop, leading to standoff

Law enforcement officials were involved in a standoff after a man reportedly poured gasoline on himself during a traffic stop in Catawba County Monday.

The incident began around noon on South Center Street in Brookford, just south of Hickory. Police said a man, later identified as 33-year-old Tony Devin Boyles, was pulled over after officers spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Burke County.

Officials said when the officer first attempted to pull over the truck, Boyles turned into a neighborhood and was blocked by a tree cutting crew that had the road blocked. The truck slammed on the brakes and left skid marks for about 20 feet.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he said Boyle appeared to "douse himself" with gasoline and wouldn't come out of the vehicle. The officer thought the man may be armed and called for backup.

Neighbor Norma Anderson watched much of it from a hillside where she lives.

“I have lived here umpteen years and I never seen anything like it,” she said.

Anderson says she heard officers yell for the man to come out of the truck, but he didn't.

SWAT teams were called in and nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers said just after 1 p.m. that Boyles was taken into custody when SWAT officers pulled him out of the pickup truck. He was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.

No weapons were found in the truck.

There is no word on what charges Boyles may be facing.

