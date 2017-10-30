Driver charged after striking, killing man at southeast Charlotte intersection

The driver who struck and killed a man at a southeast Charlotte intersection Monday morning will face charges.

The wreck happened just after 6 a.m. on Monroe Road and Sardis Road.

Major Crash investigating fatal wreck at Monroe Rd & Sardis Road N. Intersection is closed - commuters please use an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 30, 2017

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 61-year-old Daniel Wheeler was walking across Monroe Road when he was struck by 54-year-old Grigory Vasil Kolesnik who was driving a 2005 Nissan Quest.

A manager who works at the McDonald's restaurant, located at the corner of Sardis Road North and Monroe Road, said that Wheeler was an employee at the there. The victim's family says he was crossing the street with other employees when the incident occurred.

Police say Wheeler was not crossing the road in a crosswalk when he was struck and killed. Kolesnik was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving.

Officers say Kolesnik had his vision obstructed due to having an icy windshield and that factor contributed to the wreck. Alcohol and speed are not factors in the wreck, police say.

According to the victim's family, Wheeler was a veteran and a volunteer firefighter. The Waxhaw Community Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"Mr. Wheeler served as a firefighter and EMT with the Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department for approximately 12 years from the late 80's through the 1990's. FF Wheeler was a dedicated member and one of the first African American firefighters for the Waxhaw VFD," the statement read in part.

The statement continued, "FF Wheeler is fondly remembered as a committed member who was always upbeat and at the ready to serve his community. The Waxhaw Community Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad extends its sincere condolences to FF Wheeler's family and friends during this very tragic time."

The intersection was closed for some time following the crash but has since reopened.

