It's COLD!: Freeze advisory in effect

Good morning everyone! I hope you're reading this under a warm comfy blanket before you have to get up for the day - it's cold outside! This is Christine Sperow at WBTV giving you a first look at the stories we're covering on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m.

Freeze advisory: Looking over at the current temperatures map, most of us are in the mid to low 30s right now. It's cold outside. You and your family are going to need to dress appropriately before heading out today. Several counties are under a freeze advisory until later this morning. Not expecting a huge warm even at the warmest part of the day. Meteorologist Al Conklin has more details on your forecast right now.

Officials in Lancaster are telling the community there is no need to worry after a woman found her mom dead in her home on South York Street. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has details on a person of interest who was taken into custody.

Charlotte residents: Do you know where the two candidates who want to be your next mayor stand on the issues? There's an exclusive debate happening live on WBTV this Wednesday. We have a preview of will be discussed.

Don't break that shiny new iPhone X! We're talking about how much more money it's going to cost you to get it repaired.

It's almost Halloween! When it comes to your family's safety, South Carolina officials have set a curfew for sex offenders that is being enforced tomorrow night.

