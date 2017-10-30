It's COLD!: Freeze advisory in effect

Good morning everyone! I hope you're reading this under a warm comfy blanket before you have to get up for the day - it's cold outside! This is Christine Sperow at WBTV giving you a first look at the stories we're covering on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m.
Freeze advisory: Looking over at the current temperatures map, most of us are in the mid to low 30s right now. It's cold outside. You and your family are going to need to dress appropriately before heading out today. Several counties are under a freeze advisory until later this morning. Not expecting a huge warm even at the warmest part of the day. Meteorologist Al Conklin has more details on your forecast right now.
Officials in Lancaster are telling the community there is no need to worry after a woman found her mom dead in her home on South York Street. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has details on a person of interest who was taken into custody.
Charlotte residents: Do you know where the two candidates who want to be your next mayor stand on the issues? There's an exclusive debate happening live on WBTV this Wednesday. We have a preview of will be discussed.
Don't break that shiny new iPhone X! We're talking about how much more money it's going to cost you to get it repaired.
It's almost Halloween! When it comes to your family's safety, South Carolina officials have set a curfew for sex offenders that is being enforced tomorrow night.
We're live on air now. Tune in!
Christine
The incident began around noon on South Center Street in Brookford, just south of Hickory.More >>
A man is facing a charge of attempted murder after deputies say he shot through the door of a home in Gaston County Sunday night.More >>
According to Hickory police, the double shooting happened outside of Club Rumba on US Highway 70 SW. Police say two men were shooting at each other and both were struck by bullets. Both men are expected to be OK, officers said.More >>
According to MEDIC, the incident occurred in the 7300 block of Hooksett Court. MEDIC said three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. One person has life-threatening injuries and two others have minor injuries, MEDIC said.More >>
The wreck happened just after 6 a.m. on Monroe Road and Sardis Road.More >>
