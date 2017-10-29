Checkers stumble in rematch with Comets

After an impressive offensive showing the night before, the Checkers fell flat in their rematch with the Utica Comets, stumbling to a 6-3 loss.

The contest yielded 80 penalty minutes between the two clubs and saw four players handed game misconducts. The first occurrence came right off the opening draw, as the two captains dropped the gloves and both Patrick Brown and Carter Bancks were sent to the locker rooms. Then in the waning moments of the first frame Zack Stortini and Joseph LaBate tangled immediately after a face off, resulting in both squads exiting the period short a pair of forwards for the rest of the night.

The Comets flipped last night’s script on the Checkers, breaking a 1-1 deadlock early on with five unanswered goals on Charlotte netminder Jeremy Smith. With a hefty 6-1 advantage heading into the final moments of regulation, Utica held on as the Checkers cashed in a pair of late strikes to cut into the deficit, but fell short by a 6-3 score.

The Checkers now embark on their longest road trip of the season, a near month-long trek starting Friday in Belleville.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Checkers