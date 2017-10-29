Bridge closure coming to Rowan County this week

Drivers who travel through the work zone for the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project will encounter nightly closures between mile markers 63 and 68 along I-85 southbound while crews install beams for the N.C. 152 bridge in China Grove.



The portion of highway will close from midnight until 6 a.m., starting Thursday, Nov. 2 until Saturday, Nov. 4.



Southbound traffic will be able to navigate around the closure using U.S. 29 and Lane Street as the signed detour route.



Law enforcement officers will be stationed along the detour to help traffic move safely through the area. Transportation officials remind motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.



Overall, the project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 to meet current design requirements and eliminate substandard clearances. The Department is adding four travel lanes (two in each direction) to an 8-mile stretch of I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties to improve traffic flow. The work will complete the expansion of I-85 through Cabarrus and Rowan counties. Without these improvements, traffic volumes are predicted to increase each year and exceed capacity by 2035.



The entire project is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 2019.

