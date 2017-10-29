Johnson spins in qualifying before Martinsville playoff race

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson spun during qualifying for Sunday's playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

The reigning NASCAR champion seemed to wheel-hop his Chevrolet to send him into a spin toward the wall. He just missed grazing the barrier, but his car went to the garage for repairs.

Johnson will start lowest of the eight remaining playoff drivers . He's a nine-time winner at Martinsville, and his victory in this race last year jump-started his run to a record-tying seventh championship.

Joey Logano will start on the pole. He's not a playoff driver.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second as the highest-qualifying playoff driver. He also has the most favorable pit stall because those were selected based on qualifying a week ago at Kansas.

Playoff contenders Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney will start third and fourth.

