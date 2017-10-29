Woman identified, daughter found her dead in Lancaster home

Police are conducting an investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster, SC Sunday. Lancaster police say the investigation is now considered to be a case of homicide.

Mildred Burris Arnold has been identified as the victim, according to the Lancaster County coroner.

According to police, the incident took place in the 200 block of South York Street.

Arnold's daughter talked with WBTV and said that she hadn't heard from her mother and went to Arnold's home Sunday to check on her. She said she kicked down the door and found her 58-year-old mother lifeless in the home. The daughter believes Arnold was killed. Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Lancaster City police, SLED, and Lancaster County Coroner's Office are involved in the ongoing investigation.

