Daughter finds mother dead in Lancaster home

Police are conducting an investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster, SC Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in the 200 block of South York Street.

The woman's daughter talked with WBTV and said that she hadn't heard from her mother and went to her home to check on her. She said she kicked down the door and found her mother lifeless in their home. The daughter believes her mother was killed, but police have not said if this is a homicide case.

Police have not released any further information.

