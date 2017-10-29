Authorities seize enough fentanyl for '1 million overdoses'

Paced by extremely good defensive play and just enough offense, the Carolina Panthers broke a two-game losing streak Sunday by beating Tampa Bay, 17-3.More >>
Paced by extremely good defensive play and just enough offense, the Carolina Panthers broke a two-game losing streak Sunday by beating Tampa Bay, 17-3.More >>
The North Carolina Values Coalition is one of a handful of outside groups trying to influence the mayoral election. It’s the most visible way such groups have participated in memory.More >>
The North Carolina Values Coalition is one of a handful of outside groups trying to influence the mayoral election. It’s the most visible way such groups have participated in memory.More >>
Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner is preparing for a matchup against standout Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy this Sunday.More >>
Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner is preparing for a matchup against standout Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy this Sunday.More >>
A mother said her son was injured when a car overturned off the road in Dallas, NC Sunday.More >>
A mother said her son was injured when a car overturned off the road in Dallas, NC Sunday.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>