One dead, another hurt in Huntersville crash

One person died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash in Huntersville, according to Medic.

The collision happened off of McCoy Road near Beatties Ford Road around 8 a.m. Sunday.

McCoy Road was closed as law-enforcement responded to the wreck.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Medic.

Police were on scene investigating the crash.

