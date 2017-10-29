Coldest night of season ahead, Freeze Warning in effect

Following steady rain for much of Saturday evening across the mountains and foothills, the rain is finally fading and moving out early on this Sunday morning. We'll have a few showers left-over for areas east of I-77, otherwise, it's generally just cloudy with damp roads which give way to gradual clearing.

Now, we get ready for the COLD!

There is already a huge spread in temperatures this morning, and it looks like the morning will be the "warmest" part of the day. Still, the mountains are already in the 30s, while the Charlotte area holds around 60. This won't last long, as gusty Northwest winds whip up following our departing front, the cold air will move in FAST!

Avery, Ashe and Watauga have a Wind Advisory in effect through Monday morning. Winds will be 20-30mph, with gusts up to 50mph. There will likely be some snow showers in the mountains this afternoon too, with light accumulation possible above 3-4,000ft.

The rest of us will be gusty but not quite reaching advisory criteria. Still, it will likely feel like the 40s in the afternoon as actual temperatures drop to the low 50s.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for areas outside of the mountains, Northwest of the Charlotte metro as Monday morning will be the coldest yet!

We will be close to freezing for all areas with 20s in the mountains. If you haven't had to put your heat on yet, tonight may be the night. And, get ready for the coldest commute of the season so far on a Monday morning.

In the afternoon, we rebound to about 60 with sunshine.



The rest of the week will bring moderation. Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and we will spend the rest of the week in the low 70s.

