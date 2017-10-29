Man ejected and killed in single-car-crash Sunday morning

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a deadly crash in south Charlotte just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at Billy Graham Parkway at Woodlawn Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

According to CMPD, a white Mitsubishi endeavor ran off the road, into a wooded area and hit a tree. The driver was thrown from the car and medic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

