CMPD: Drunk driver knocks out power, shuts down road in early morning crash

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shut down the ramp onto I-77 southbound on South Tryon Street after a car slammed into a power pole early Sunday morning.

Police say a drunk driver crashed into a power pole at 12:50 a.m., knocking out power in the area. The driver is in custody.

Duke Energy Crews said it could take several hours to restore the power.However, according to Duke Energy's outage map, the power was restored by 8:30 a.m.

Our WBTV crew that was on scene at 6:30 a.m. witnessed another crash at the intersection of South Tryon and Billy Graham Parkway, where crews were redirecting traffic.

